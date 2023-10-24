VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler held off the Stebbins Indians for a 7-6 win in Friday night’s week 10 matchup, helping secure the Aviators a three-way share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division title.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler held off the Stebbins Indians for a 7-6 win in Friday night’s week 10 matchup, helping secure the Aviators a three-way share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division title.