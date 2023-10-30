BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Brookville Blue Devils earned their first victory of the postseason, dominating Miami East 55-3 in Div. 5 play on Friday night.
Brookville will meet Preble Shawnee in the second round of the Region 20 bracket.
