Operation Football Week 6 Big Play of the Night: Carroll’s Ryan Chapman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We’ve shown you a lot of great highlights tonight, but only one can stand on its own as our Big Play of The Night and for that we take you back to Patriots Stadium.

Carroll’s Ryan Chapman, with a little trickery, flips it to Sam Sievert who goes wide and then lets loose. The flea-flicker complete to Ion Jankowski for the touchdown that gave Carroll a 7 – 0 lead.

The Patriots went on to beat Fenwick tonight 35 – 21. Congratulations to Ryan, Sam and Ion for turning in our Big Play of the Night!