Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Bellbrook’s McCormick goes 77 yards

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to Bellbrook’s J.R. McCormick on Week 8’s Operation Football Big Play of the Night.

After a Brookville turnover, McCormick turned on the jets to take it 77 yards for the touchdown. The Golden Eagles went on to win 41-0.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.