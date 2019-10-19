Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Bellbrook’s McCormick goes 77 yards

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to Bellbrook’s J.R. McCormick on Week 8’s Operation Football Big Play of the Night.
After a Brookville turnover, McCormick turned on the jets to take it 77 yards for the touchdown. The Golden Eagles went on to win 41-0.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.