Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 7: Alter at Bishop Fenwick

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to hit the rewind button and go back through the highlights for the Operation Football Big Play of the Night. For that, we take you back to the Alter/Bishop Fenwick game.

On the fifth snap of the game Fenwick senior quarterback David Schuh finds a hole and scampers down the sidelines for the 65-yard touchdown.

The big play started what was a good night for the Falcons as they soared over the Alter Knights 26-to-14.

Congratulations to Fenwick’s David Schuh for providing us with the Operation Football Big Play of the Night.

