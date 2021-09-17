Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 5: Eaton Eagles

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — It should be no surprise that teams are in mid-season form. A lot of great highlights tonight but only one can stand on it’s own as our Big Play of the Night.

For that, we take you back down to Waynesville.

The Eaton Eagles already up 14-0 and looking for more. Quarterback Brock Ebright goes deep down field to Leslie Orr, who makes the catch, bounces off the defender, the streches in for the touchdown!

Eaton wins big over Waynesville and the combination of Ebright to Orr is our Big Play of the Night.