Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 5: Eaton Eagles

Big Play of the Night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — It should be no surprise that teams are in mid-season form. A lot of great highlights tonight but only one can stand on it’s own as our Big Play of the Night.

For that, we take you back down to Waynesville.

The Eaton Eagles already up 14-0 and looking for more. Quarterback Brock Ebright goes deep down field to Leslie Orr, who makes the catch, bounces off the defender, the streches in for the touchdown!

Eaton wins big over Waynesville and the combination of Ebright to Orr is our Big Play of the Night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Miami Valley reacts to FDA panel's vote on booster shot

North Port PD PIO Josh Taylor joins WFLA Now to discuss Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie case

What comes next after FDA panel's rejection of Pfizer's third booster shot?

Police update on missing North Port woman Gabby Petito

ODOT steps into the future with remote-controlled mower

US lawmakers concerned about negative impact Instagram has on teens' mental health

More News