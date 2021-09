MARIA STEIN, Ohio (WDTN) — Back to Maria Stein and the Marion Local Flyers for week three’s Big Play of the Night.

The Flyers showdown with the Tigers, Marion Local already up 6-3 in the second quarter when Owen Rindler takes the kickoff and he’s gone! He makes an 84 yard return for the touchdown! Putting the Flyers up 13-3.

Marion Local would go on to win it 19-17.

Owen Rindler’s 84 yard kick off return touchdown is our Big Play of the Night.