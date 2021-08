KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Time to hit the rewind button for our Big Play of the Night, which brings us back to Roush Stadium!

Fairmont taking on Trotwood, the Rams forced to punt — the snap is muffed, the punter is on the run but here comes Evan Thompson to strip the ball away and make the recovery.

That led to a Firebirds touchdown, one of the many highlights from Fairmont’s win tonight and our Operation Football Big Play of the Night!