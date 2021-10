For our Big Play of the Night we take you back to Doug Adams Stadium with Sidney at Xenia.

The Yellow Jackets hand the ball off to Devin Tebor who then stops, sets up to throw and sends a rainbow into the arms of quarterback Donavin Johnson who hauls it in and takes it to the house for a touchdown.

Sidney beat Xenia 38 to 0 with Tebor to Johnson earning our Big Play of the Night honors.