Week six didn't fail to fill the highlight reel with plenty of exciting action, but only one can be our Big Play of the Night, and this week we take you back to Troy Memorial Stadium.

In the third quarter, Troy’s Jaydon Culp-Bishop takes the handoff and the Senior takes off breaking tackles and heads into the end zone for the touchdown.

Congratulations to Troy on their big win tonight and to Jaydon Culp-Bishop for providing us with our Big Play of the Night!