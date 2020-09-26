Operation Football Big Play of the Night 5: Belmont’s Tavon Hardwick

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time to hit the rewind button for our Big Play of the Night.

Welcome Stadium was the place where Tavon Hardwick, the Belmont sophomore running back,  took the ball and flew down the sidelines 83 yards for the touchdown.

Belmont beat Ponitz 48-12 and Tavon Hardwick wins the honor of Big Play of the Night.

