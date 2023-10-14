SALEM, Ohio (WDTN) – The week 9 Operation Football Big Play of the Night goes to Urbana’s Colton Teepe, who hauled in an incredible catch for a touchdown in the Hillclimbers dominant win over Tecumseh on Friday night.
