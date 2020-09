XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Xenia Marching Buccaneers, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of David Lewis, Assistant Director Greg Sell, along with Monique Stachell and Jeff Blair, the marching Buccaneers are 53 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Fall Out Boy” featuring their music.

Congratulations once again to the Xenia Marching Buccaneers.