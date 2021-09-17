Operation Football Bank of the Week 5: Stebbins Marching Indians

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Stebbins Marching Indians, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Alex Lindon and assistant director Taylor Williams, the Stebbins Marching Band is 100 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Warriors” and features “Ride of the Valkyries” as well as “Voyage to Valhalla.”

The Stebbins Marching Band will be performing in the Bands of America Central Ohio regionals, which includes stops at the Horse Shoe in Columbus and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

