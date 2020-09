FAIRMONT, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Fairmont Marching Firebirds, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Michael Berning, Brandon Schick and Matt Phillips, the Marching Firebirds are 250 members strong.

This year’s show is titled “All Wound Up,” playing the song “Blinding Lights” at half time tonight.

Congratulations once again to the Fairmont marching Firebirds!