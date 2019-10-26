Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Springboro Panthers

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Springboro marching Panthers, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Nicholas Palmer and Assistant Director Connor Reedy, the marching Panthers are 94 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Edgar,” based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe.

The band will compete in the Miamisburg Marching Invitational on Saturday, and later at the Mid-States Band Association Championships at Kings High School on November 9.

The band will also be marching in the Walt Disney World Magic Music Days Parade in Orlando, Florida, in April 2020.

