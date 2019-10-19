Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Xenia Marching Buccaneers

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Xenia Marching Buccaneers our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Zavaan Johnson with assistant directors James McPeek, Greg Sell and Andrew Gazzerro, along with Color Guard Director Monique Satchell, the Marching Buccaneers are 47 members strong.

This year’s show features the music of Earth, Wind and Fire.

The band has already performed at the Little Miami Band Festival, the Wayne High School Band Festival and the Jackson Apple Festival Band Show where it received the Spirit Award.

The band will participate in its last festival tomorrow at the Kenton Ridge Band Festival at Wittenberg.

