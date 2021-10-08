BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Bellbrook Marching Eagles, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Andy Soloman and assistants Barbara Siler, Sheldon Apo, Nathaniel Charlesworth and Cameron Halls the Marching Eagles are a whopping 275 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Out of the Blue” featuring music by George Gershwin among many others.

In addition to playing at the football games, the Bellbrook Band participates in the Bands of America, the mid-states competitions at Miamisburg and Centerville and the mid-states Championships.

Congratulations once again to the Bellbrook Marching Eagles, our Operation Football band of the Week.