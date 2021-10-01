SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Springboro Marching Panthers, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Nick Palmer and assistant director Connor Reidy, the Springboro Marching Band is 94 members strong.

Springboro will be performing in the Ohio State Buckeye Invitational on October 16, the Miamisburg Marching Invitational on October 23 and competing in the Bands of America Grand National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on November 11.

Congratulations once again to the Springboro Marching Panthers, our operation Football Band of the Week!