Operation Football Band of the Week 7: Miamisburg Marching Vikings

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Miamisburg Marching Vikings, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Steve Aylward and assistant director Ryan Wintersheimer, along with color guard director Heather Graham, the Marching Vikings are 185 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “The Promise of Spring” and features original music by Andrew Markworth.



Miamisburg will be competing at the Mason Invitational tomorrow and next month at the Band of America Grand National championships in Indianapolis.



Congratulations once again to the Miamisburg Marching Vikings, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.