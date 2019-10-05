Breaking News
More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student

Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Waynesville Marching Spartans

Band of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

Congratulations to the Waynesville Marching Spartans, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Leslie Shlay-Man along with assistants Kyle Buflod, Anthony Palumbo, Alex Price and Dan Middlesworth. The Marching Spartans are 89 members strong.

This year’s show is called “Desert Winds” and features three movements called “Caravans”, “The Marketplace” and “Arabian Nights.”

The band will be performing at the Sauerkraut Festival next Sunday and will be competing at Kettering then Tecumseh to close out the month of October.

Congratulations to the Waynesville Marching Spartans, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS