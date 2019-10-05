Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Waynesville Marching Spartans

Congratulations to the Waynesville Marching Spartans, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Leslie Shlay-Man along with assistants Kyle Buflod, Anthony Palumbo, Alex Price and Dan Middlesworth. The Marching Spartans are 89 members strong.

This year’s show is called “Desert Winds” and features three movements called “Caravans”, “The Marketplace” and “Arabian Nights.”

The band will be performing at the Sauerkraut Festival next Sunday and will be competing at Kettering then Tecumseh to close out the month of October.

