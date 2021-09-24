Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band

Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Brandon Barrometti and Scott Gasaway, the Centerville Jazz band are 197 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Be Heard” featuring music by Billie Eilish, Bjork, and Wynton Marsalis.

The band finished in second place at last week’s Bands of America Regional held at Welcome Stadium and will be hosting community night at Centerville Stadium on October 16th.

And be sure and catch them marching down the streets of New York City representing the state of Ohio in the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 that we will broadcast live on WDTN.

Congratulations once again to the Centerville Jazz Band our Operation Football band of the week.