Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Brandon Barrometti and Scott Gasaway, the Centerville Jazz Band is 190 members strong.

This year's show is entitled "That's How We Roll," featuring the music of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band.

The Centerville Jazz Band just finished second at the Band of America Oxford Regional and will perform at the third annual Community Night coming up Saturday October 6 at Centerville Stadium.

Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band!