Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Bellbrook Marching Golden Eagles

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Bellbrook Marching Golden Eagles, our Operations Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Andy Soloman, assistants Barb Siler, Nathaniel Charlesworth, Amy Matias and Sheldon Apo, the Marching Golden Eagles are 74 members strong.

This year’s show is titled “Out of the Blue” featuring Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin.

Special shoutout to the seniors — Fern, Ashley, John, Kyle, Rebecca, Emmie, Rachel, Garrett, Cameron and Rhannon.

Congratulations once again to the Bellbrook Marching Golden Eagles!