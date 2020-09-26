Operation Football Band of the Week 5: Stebbins Marching Indians

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Stebbins Marching Indians, our Operation Football Band of the Week.
Under the direction of Kenny Carpenter and Alex Lindon, the Marching Indians are 110 members strong. This year’s show is called “Valkyrie” featuring a 34-foot Viking ship!
Congratulations once again to the Stebbins Marching Indians.
