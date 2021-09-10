Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Franklin Marching Wildcats

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Franklin Marching Wildcats, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Joshua Long and assistant director Carolyn Kennedy the Marching Wildcats are 53 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Postcards.”

The band will be competing at the Kings High School competition tomorrow, with other competitions in Mason and Miamisburg next month.

