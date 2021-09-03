Operation Football Band of the Week 3: Fairmont Marching Firebirds

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Fairmont Firebirds, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Michael Berning, Matt Phillips, Brandon Schick, Tommy Roam and Brandon Arehart, the Marching Firebirds are 215 members strong.

This year’s show is titled “All Wound Up.”

Fairmont’s first competition of the year will be at Kings High School next week, with the Kettering Classic coming up on Oct. 9 and then off to Indianapolis for the Bands of America regionals.

