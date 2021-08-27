Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Beavercreek Marching Beavers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Beavercreek Marching Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Matt Front, Marlin Strickland, Laura Conrad, Luke Grieshop and Kristen Thomas-Durrell, the Marching Beavers are 240 members strong!

This year’s show is entitled “The Quest – A Jumanji Story.”

Later this year the band will be performing at the University of Akron, The Ohio State University and at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, among many others.

Congratulations once again to the Beavercreek Marching Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

