Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Beavercreek Marching Beavers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Beavercreek Marching Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Matt Front, Marlin Strickland, Laura Conrad, Luke Grieshop and Kristen Thomas-Durrell, the Marching Beavers are 240 members strong!

This year’s show is entitled “The Quest – A Jumanji Story.”

Later this year the band will be performing at the University of Akron, The Ohio State University and at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, among many others.

