HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Wayne Warriors Marching Band and Warriorettes, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Kirsten Showers and Susan Chambers, the Wayne Marching Band and Warriorettes are 150 members strong.

Tonight was the senior show featuring “In the Stone,” “Papi,” and “Kim Possible.” The band will be performing at the Little Miami Band Festival on Saturday.

Congratulations once again to the Wayne Marching Band and Warriorettes, our Operation Football Band of the Week.