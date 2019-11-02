Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Greenon Marching Knights

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Greenon Marching Knights our Operation Football Band of the Week.



Under the direction of Jerrod Fry and assistants, Jason Combs, Kim Smith, Rebecca Carlson and David Kestner, the Marching Knights are 60 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Luminous”.

Coming up, Greenon will be performing at the Mid States Band Association Circuit Championships in Cincinnati.

