Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Wayne Marching Warriors and Warriorettes

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wayne Marching Warriors take the honor of Operation Football’s Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Kirsten Showers and Susan Chambers with Randi Rhodus, Rick Showers and Matthew Steed, the Wayne Band is 190 students strong.

This year’s show features the music of Maroon 5.

The Warriors will be busy in the coming weeks with performances at the Kenton Ridge Band Festival.. the Tipp City Mum Festival Parade and at Disney World this April.

Congratulations once again to the Wayne marching Warriors and Warriorettes, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

