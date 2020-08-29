Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Springboro Marching Panthers

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Springboro Marching Panthers, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Nick Palmer along with Connor Reedy, Samantha Wilson and Dylan Hall the Marching Panthers are 90 members strong..

This year’s show is entitled “Together Again” and celebrates the students’ return to school and being back together in their band family.

Congratulations to the Springboro Marching Panthers our Operation Football band of the week!

