Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Chaminade-Julienne Eagle Pride Marching Band

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to the Chaminade-Julienne Eagle Pride Marching Band, our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Emma Fitzpatrick, assisted by Angelo Knight, Anne Hawthorn, Tina Wagoner, Jessica Smith and Annie Castonguay the Eagle Pride are 22 members strong.

The name of this year’s show is “Destination Unknown,” featuring the songs “Life is a Highway,” “Into the Universe,” and “On Top of the World.”

You can catch the Eagle Pride Marching Band at all Chaminade-Julienne home football games this fall.

Congratulations to Chaminade-Julienne’s Eagle Pride, our Operation Football Band of the Week!