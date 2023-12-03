CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Alter football team saw its historic season come to an end in the Div. 4 state championship, as the Knights fell to Glenville 38-3 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday night.

Alter made its sixth overall appearance in the state finals, with the last trip coming back in 2018. The program’s lone state titles came in back-to-back years in 2008-2009.

While the Knights came up short in the final game of the season, they proved many wrong in their playoff run, even defeating the No. 1 team in the state for Division 4 in Clinton-Massie in regionals.

“How many teams in the state of Ohio say that in August, ‘Our goal is to win the state?’ Well, here we have an opportunity and we got this far and it has been a great ride,” said longtime Alter head coach Ed Domsitz.

“I think leading up to this point, no one really expected us to make it to the state championship. I mean, from the beginning of season. So just from what we accomplished, I mean, I’m super proud of my team. You know, I love playing with this group of guys. And, you know, it was a great season,” said senior wide receiver Andy Duplain.

Alter finishes its impressive season as state runner-up with an overall record of 12-4.