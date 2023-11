MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – Alter shut out 2022 state runner-up Cincinnati Wyoming 17-0 in Friday’s Div. 4 regional final on the way to the Knights’ sixth all-time regional crown under head coach Ed Domsitz.

The Alter Knights advance to the Division 4 state semifinals to play Steubenville at Westerville Central High School Friday at 7 p.m.