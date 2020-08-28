After a turbulent start, Piqua prepares to kick off fall sports

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — No one in the Miami Valley was sure whether there would be high school football in 2020, making a unique but challenging situation for schools, especially administrators.

“It’s been an unusual year in may aspects,” said Piqua’s athletic director, Chip Hare. “If you talk to any athletic director in the state of Ohio, and certainly in the Miami Valley, it’s been a day-by-day process from Spring sports, through the Summer, to anticipating what it would be for the Fall and then of course the last couple of weeks trying to get ready for a Fall season.”

For most athletic directors and coaches, it was a matter of planning for everything and expecting anything.

“You had Plan A, Plan B, all the way to, I think we got it to X and Y,” said Hare. “Scheduling was the number one thing we had to worry about.”

Hare said that the second thing was capacity — a system had to be put in place to make sure everyone was following the mandate. Making sure to keep seats in the bleachers socially distanced and that everyone wore a mask while watching.

“There’s a lot of moving parts that we had to do to make sure that we were following the mandate but also keeping our kids safe and giving them an opportunity to participate and play,” said Hare.

Even though it will be a different season, Hare said it’s worth the hours when you know you’re doing it to give kids the opportunity to compete and engage in the things that they enjoy.

“We have to be patient. We have to be kind to one another and we have to be open-minded,” said Hare.