After a turbulent start, Piqua prepares to kick off fall sports

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — No one in the Miami Valley was sure whether there would be high school football in 2020, making a unique but challenging situation for schools, especially administrators.

“It’s been an unusual year in may aspects,” said Piqua’s athletic director, Chip Hare. “If you talk to any athletic director in the state of Ohio, and certainly in the Miami Valley, it’s been a day-by-day process from Spring sports, through the Summer, to anticipating what it would be for the Fall and then of course the last couple of weeks trying to get ready for a Fall season.”

For most athletic directors and coaches, it was a matter of planning for everything and expecting anything.

“You had Plan A, Plan B, all the way to, I think we got it to X and Y,” said Hare. “Scheduling was the number one thing we had to worry about.”

Hare said that the second thing was capacity — a system had to be put in place to make sure everyone was following the mandate. Making sure to keep seats in the bleachers socially distanced and that everyone wore a mask while watching.

“There’s a lot of moving parts that we had to do to make sure that we were following the mandate but also keeping our kids safe and giving them an opportunity to participate and play,” said Hare.

Even though it will be a different season, Hare said it’s worth the hours when you know you’re doing it to give kids the opportunity to compete and engage in the things that they enjoy.

“We have to be patient. We have to be kind to one another and we have to be open-minded,” said Hare.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS