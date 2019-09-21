Operation Football Week 4: Spingboro at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro jumped out to a 3-0 record outscoring opponents 116 to 21.
Friday night the Panthers had to go on the road to Wayne to face a hungry Warriors team in search of their first victory of the year.
Springboro bested Wayne at their home field 42-27.
