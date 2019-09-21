Operation Football Week 4: Oakwood at Valley View

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Skidmore had his Valley View Spartans off to a perfect 3-0 start. The View ranked 7th in the state and put all that on the line tonight against SWBL rival Oakwood.
The Oakwood Lumberjacks fell, keeping the Valley View lossless so far this season 0-42.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.