Operation Football Week 4: Oakwood at Valley View

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Skidmore had his Valley View Spartans off to a perfect 3-0 start. The View ranked 7th in the state and put all that on the line tonight against SWBL rival Oakwood.

The Oakwood Lumberjacks fell, keeping the Valley View lossless so far this season 0-42.

