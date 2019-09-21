Operation Football Week 4: Northeastern at Catholic Central

Sports

Operation Football Scoreboard

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Catholic Central in Springfield hosted the Northeastern Jets Friday night. Both teams were looking for their first win on the season.

The Northeastern Jets flew circles around the Fighting Irish of Catholic Central 50-0.

