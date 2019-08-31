Operation Football Week 1: Chaminade Julienne at Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Eagles had their sights set on the Piqua Indians Friday.

Last year both Piqua and Chaminade Julienne finished the regular season with 6-4 records. However, the Eagles made the playoffs while the Indians stayed home. Part of the reason was CJ beat Piqua on opening night last year.

The Eagles flew away with the victory over the Indians 28-7.

