Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Former presidents among many to attend funeral of late congressman
Woman killed in Miami County crash
Report: Sen. Portman called Trump to lift aid to Ukraine
Trump praises criminal probe of Russia investigation
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont
Top Stories
Game of the week preview: Centerville at Northmont
Team of the week: Franklin Wildcats
OHSAA doesn’t endorse concussion article, but supports push for football participation
Concussion group criticizes OHSAA, NFHSA for article claiming ‘no links between CTE, high school football’
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Foy’s bringing customers to Fairborn for 90 years
Top Stories
Group age 60+ new faces of Dayton Strong calendar
I Love Dayton: Vandalia officer honored for heroic actions at crash scene
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Mike’s Bike Park Halloween Lock In
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Jesus Trejo headlines Dayton Funnybone
Chicken Heads
YWCA Purple Purse Campaign
Fazoli’s celebrates National Bread Stick Day with special giveaway
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man with Alzheimers reported missing in Dayton
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont
Sports
by:
WDTN.com Staff
Posted:
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:28 PM EDT
More from Operation Football
Game of the Week
Big Play of the Night
Band of the Week
Cheerleaders of the Week
Game of the week preview: Centerville at Northmont
Operation Football Game of the Week 8: Valley View at Milton Union
Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Milton Union
Operation Football Game of the Week 7: Dixie at Waynesville
Game of the week preview: Dixie at Waynesville
Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Valley View at Bellbrook
Game of the Week preview: Valley View at Bellbrook
Operation Football Week 5 Game of the Week: Miamisburg at Springboro
Game of the Week preview: Miamisburg at Springboro
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
More Game of the Week
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 8: Bellbrook’s McCormick goes 77 yards
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 7: Alter at Bishop Fenwick
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 6: Chaminade Julienne
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 5: Springfield Shawnee
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 4: Valley View Touchdown
Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Night: Xenia’s Johnson goes 80 yards
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Preble Shawnee
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 1:
Operation Football Week 10 Big Play of the Night: Troy
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 9: Piqua Indians
More Big Play of the Night
Operation Football Band of the Week 8: Xenia Marching Buccaneers
Operation Football Band of the Week 7: Miamisburg Marching Vikings
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Waynesville Marching Spartans
Operation Football Week 5 Band of the Week: Tecumseh Marching Arrows
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Valley View Marching Spartans
Operation Football Week 3 Band of the Week: Centerville Jazz Band and Coeds
Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Oakwood Marching Lumberjacks
Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Wayne Marching Warriors and Warriorettes
Operation Football Band of the Week 10: Franklin Marching Wildcats
Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Northmont Marching Thunderbolts
More Band of the Week
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 8: Stebbins Indians
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 7: Fenwick Falcons
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Carroll Patriots
Operation Football Week 5 Cheerleaders of the Week: West Carrollton Pirates
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Milton Union Bulldogs
Operation Football Week 3 Cheerleaders of the Week: Northmont Thunderbolts
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Twin Valley South Panthers
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 1: Jefferson Broncos Cheerleaders
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 10: Bethel Bees
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Trotwood Rams
More Cheerleaders of the Week
More from 2 Sports
OSU
UD
WSU
Dayton Dragons
Operation Football
Buckeyes legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has passed away
Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day preparing for B10 opener against Indiana
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Baker Mayfield “absolutely not” sorry about planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio Stadium
Browns sign Wayne, Ohio State standout Miller
Buckeyes bow-out with 74-59 loss to Houston
Buckeyes to play Iowa State in NCAA
More Ohio State University
Flyers short at Stetson 38-21
Cook, Trautman push Dayton past Valpo
Flyers enjoy record-setting day in PFL opener
Flyers fall to Duquesne 35-31
Flyers start season 2-0 with win at Robt Morris
Cook, Simon Named PFL Players Of The Week
Flyers open with win over No. 14 Indiana State
Flyers season ends with 4-3 loss in A10 tourney
More University of Dayton
Raider women picked as preseason favorites
Wright State picked to finish 1st in Horizon League preseason poll
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story
WSU’s Burdick selected in third round by Marlins
JD Orr, the Raiders baseball bandit
Raiders beat NKU at Fifth Third Field
Wright State golf team inspired by 11 year old “Teammate”
More Wright State University
Dragons’ Murphy selected as Executive of the Year
Dragons end season with walk-off win
Dragons shut-out by Whitecaps
Whitecaps rally to beat Dragons
Dragons knock off Loons 5-3
Dragons nipped Captains 3-2
Dragons hold Lake County to one hit; win 3-0
Tincaps knock off Dragons 7-4
More Dayton Dragons
Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont
Game of the week preview: Centerville at Northmont
Team of the week: Franklin Wildcats
Operation Football Game of the Week 8: Valley View at Milton Union
Operation Football Week 8: Bellbrook at Brookville
Operation Football Week 8: Wayne at Fairmont
Operation Football Week 8: Tippecanoe at Xenia
Operation Football Week 8: Fairborn at Troy
More Operation Football
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Report: Portman called Trump to lift aid to Ukraine
Video
Trump Praises Criminal Probe Of Russia Investigation
Video
Local leaders discuss 'Do Something' campaign
Video
Dayton VA’s Fisher House celebrates first year of operation
Video
Officials, activists discuss 'Do Something' campaign
Video
Local leaders launch bipartisan 'Do Something' campaign
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Beavercreek residents receive 250 free trees for tornado recovery
New executive order protects jobs of domestic abuse victims
DeWine requiring pharmacies to include bag that safely disposes of meds
Students film music video downtown, highlighting #DaytonStrong
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Logan Turner scholarship fund established for Sinclair students
Medical ponchos donated to Ronald McDonald House
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN