Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 9: Centerville at Northmont

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - An official with the Ohio High School Athletic Association said the organization didn't endorse an article posted to its website from the National Federation of High School Associations but supported the federation and the spirit of the article's message - increasing participation in football.

Tim Stried, senior director of communications for the OHSAA, said they almost always post releases from the NFHSA, the national group that every state high school athletic associations are a part.