INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN) – If you haven’t seen an IndyCar race since last year’s Indy 500, you’re in for a surprise when you tune in for the race this Sunday. You’ll likely notice the cars look a bit different.

From the very beginning in 1911, Indianapolis race cars have always been open wheel and open cockpit. In the early years, the driver was protected by only a pair of goggles and a leather helmet but as the speeds and danger grew, driver safety became a priority. This year, IndyCar introduced the new cockpit system, "Aeroscreen," as the newest layer of protection.