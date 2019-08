LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Lugnuts erased a 4-1 deficit with six runs in the seventh inning and went on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 9-6 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games in the series.

The Lansing comeback spoiled an outstanding pitching performance by Dayton starter Clate Schmidt, who was inserted into the lineup as a late addition. Schmidt, who had made 82 career relief appearances but only two starts (and none in 2019), worked the first five and two-thirds innings and allowed just one run on two hits. He walked one, struck out three, and left the game with a three-run lead, retiring the last 10 batters he faced.