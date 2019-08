EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains broke a 2-2 tie with one run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of the four-game series.

The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Lake County scored single runs in the third, fourth, and eighth to take the lead. The Dragons had a chance in the ninth inning when Matt Lloyd opened the frame by reaching base on a hit batsman and Jay Schuyler sacrificed him to second. But Lloyd was stranded at second when the next two hitters, Cameron Warren and Miguel Hernandez, both popped out in foul territory to end the game.