Operation Football preview: Piqua Indians

PIQUA (WDTN) – In his 30th season, Head Coach Bill Nees guides an experienced Indians team. Piqua finished last year’s Covid-reduced season with a 7-1 record. The Indians led the Miami Valley League in both points scored and points allowed.

