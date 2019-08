Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Morgan Lofstrom and Miguel Hernandez each collected three hits and reached base four times as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-4 on Wednesday night. The game was the start to a three-game series between the teams at Fifth Third Field. The win was the second straight for the Dragons.

The Dragons fell behind early, battled back to take the lead, saw Fort Wayne erase a three-run deficit to tie the score before the Dragons broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.