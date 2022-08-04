DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood football team has dealt with declining numbers in recent seasons, but this year may be the toughest year. The Lumberjacks’ varsity roster consists of just 39 players.

Oakwood went 4-7 overall and finished 5th in the Southwestern Buckeye League in 2021.

While it’s the smallest team Butch Snider has coached in his 8 seasons at the helm of the program, he stressed the importance of player leadership and young guys stepping up.

Oakwood is set to open their season at home against Mariemont on Friday, Aug. 19.