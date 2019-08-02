Operation Football Preview: Oakwood Lumberjacks

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Nate Scantlin scored from first base on Mariel Bautista’s one-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Dayton Dragons notched their second straight “walk-off” win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods, winning 3-2 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons have won the first three games of the series and will go for the sweep on Friday.

After winning on a walk-off double by Brian Rey in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday, the Dragons came to bat in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday with the score tied, 2-2. Scantlin walked on a 3-2 pitch with one out. Bautista followed with a line drive hit toward the right field corner. Bowling Green right fielder Ruben Cardenas raced toward the line and cut the ball off short of the warning track as Scantlin raced around second base toward third. Dragons third base coach Luis Bolivar saw that the throw from Cardenas was coming in to second base and waved Scantlin around third. He scored without a throw home to end the game.