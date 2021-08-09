Operation Football preview: Northmont Thunderbolts

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont finished undefeated last year, but was forced to exit the playoffs due to COVID related issues. This year the Thunderbolts are looking to finish what they started. Watch the Operation Football preview.
