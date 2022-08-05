MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg football team has set high goals in 2022. From finding their starting quarterback to competing near the top of the GWOC, the Vikings will look to surpass their 3-4 league record from a season ago.

The “Burg” went 6-5 overall last year, falling to Findlay in a close 28-26 game in the first round of regionals. The Vikings will also seek their first playoff victory since 2016.

After their two-year starting quarterback, Justin Barry, head coach Lance Schneider and company are focusing on who will lead their offense this season.

“We’re trying to replace quarterback Justin Barry, that graduated. He was a two year starter for us. Brock Vaughn and Preston Barr are two kids are battling for that job. And we fell both of them can bring great things to our offense,” said Schneider.

“Our goal is to score a lot of points per game. Our strengths are definitely our wide receivers, running backs and then our offensive line is looking really good too,” said Vaughn.

Miamisburg is scheduled to open its season against West Carrollton at DOC Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.